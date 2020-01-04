At the event, Apple executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to speak on consumer privacy

In this file photo taken on January 10, 2019, attendees walk through the hall at the Sands Expo Convention Center during CES 2019 consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Credit: AFP

San Francisco: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has confirmed that the company will be making a rear official appearance after 28 years at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

At the event, Apple executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to speak on a consumer privacy panel on 7 January, reports Digitaltrends.

Horvath will be present with Facebook Procter and Gamble executives along officials from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to discuss how companies can establish privacy protections in terms of size, regulation, and consumer demand.

Additionally, the company will be showing off its HomeKit smart home platform as Apple's top two rivals Amazon and Google are expected to roll out new update that will add more capabilities to their IoT-powered devices.

Apple formally participated in the CES back in 1992 in Chicago when its then CEO John Sculley appeared at a summit to release the Newton device.

Apart from CES, Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently revealed that the iPhone maker is planning to launch a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020 and six new iPhones models.