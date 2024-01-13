Dubai: Advansys has bought Forte Cloud, a cloud services provide, to provide a boost for its expansion plans.
Under the deal, Advansys will incorporate Forte Cloud's range of services, including advanced cloud architecture and migration solutions. “Forte Cloud is a strong, strategic fit for Advansys and the combination of our two companies will drive significant value for our partners and customers,” said Advansys Chairman and CEO, Ahmed ElMoghazy. “The addition of exceptional talent to our team brings in new expertise and proficiency.”
ElMoghazy will be Chairman and CEO of Forte Cloud, while Abdelrahman Elposhi is the Chief Technology Officer. Yasser Mamdouh becomes Chief Financial Officer, and Moheeb Darwish Chief Commercial Officer.
According to Elposhi, founder of Forte Cloud, “The synergistic potential between Advansys and Forte Cloud promises to elevate our service capabilities and create a transformative impact in the technology sector.”