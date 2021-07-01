Samsung electronics Image Credit: AP

At this year’s Business Excellence Awards, Dubai Economy presented Samsung Gulf Electronics (SGE) with the coveted Dubai Quality Global Awards for the year 2021. The award recognised that the brand for maintained the highest professional standards in organisational practices and performance.

SGE was also announced the category winner in the 2020 cycle of the same awards. The announcement was made on June 28th under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Image Credit: Supplied

HE Sami Al Qamzi, Director General, Dubai Economy, said: “Multinationals have a major role in the excellence journey in Dubai as the city has grown in prominence as global business hub and investment destination. The Dubai Quality Global Award reflects a recognition of the importance of multinational enterprise to Dubai and a resolve to ensure that all businesses and organisations in the emirate benchmark and share practices in providing the best services to their customers and the community. We congratulate Samsung Gulf for winning the Dubai Quality Global Award this year, and for their efforts in being aligned with the vision of Dubai in continuously improving competitiveness and growing sustainably.”

Mr. Seong Hyun Lee, President, Samsung Gulf Electronics, “Being recognized with the Dubai Quality Global Award is a distinct honor. I wish to place on record my sincere thanks to the Department of Economic Development for shortlisting and subsequently acknowledging us for our efforts to ensure the highest quality of customer service. Looking ahead, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence in terms of services and performance, introducing world-class products that strengthen the UAE’s status as a technology and innovation hub.”

The award assess brands accordingly to the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), where the level of excellence is classified according to a star system ranging from 3 to 7. The Dubai Economic Department comprehensively evaluated Samsung’s Customer Service Division in the areas of leadership, strategy, people, partnerships, and resources, with Samsung receiving the 6 star recognition under the Dubai Quality Global Awards. In addition, achievements were measured in four sub-criteria: customer results, people results, society results, and business results.