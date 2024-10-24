Dubai: The National Bank of Fujairah has contracted Intellect Global Transaction Banking to do the cloud integration at its operations. The deal also markets the first of Microsoft’s Azure-managed services for the latter’s eMACH.ai cloud platform.

The UAE banking sector has been particularly busy with tech-related project awards, and there could be more ahead of the end of year. While most of them already have sophisticated cloud platforms embedded, the AI side of things will require more tweaks and upgrades, tech analysts say. It also helps that local banks continue to turn in strong financials, giving them the flexibility to hand out big-ticket technology projects.