Some Instagram users reported being unable to load the app on their Android and iOS devices on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
According to the website DownDetector, Instagram has been facing issues in India, Pakistan, US, Brazil, Italy and the Philippines. In India, users reported the downtime started at 11:02am on September 2, 2021.
In Italy, about 50% of Instagram users have complained their app going offline, according to Down Detector.
Moreover, 55% users in Brazil faced issues on the Instagram app. Some 19% users in the Latin American countrry claim that they have noticed posting issues. In the UAE, some users reported connectivity issues with Instagram when using a browser. Thousands of other users have reported the issue on Down Detector.
