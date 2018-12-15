Troubles in Europe for Huawei come on top of bans of its equipment in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the US, and follow the arrest of its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei. Meng, accused by the US of defrauding banks to mask violations of sanctions on sales to Iran, was granted bail by a Canadian court on Wednesday and awaits a possible extradition to the US. Her lawyer says she’s innocent.