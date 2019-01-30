Alibaba itself is bracing for more nervous consumers in 2019. In November, it trimmed its sales outlook by as much as 6 per cent. The company is investing to counter a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy. Its cloud business accounts for more than half of the Chinese market now, Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai said this month. Alibaba’s cloud business is now supporting companies in the retail and manufacturing industries, underpinning potential growth of 46 per cent a year up to 2022, Bernstein estimates.