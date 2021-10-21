Shakeeb Ahamed, Business Development Manager - Asus Commercial Business Image Credit: Supplied

Please explain the nature of your business and provide details of your key products and services.

Asus is global technology brand renowned for computing products, solutions and cutting-edge innovations in related fields. Asus Business represents the company’s operation catering to B2B channel and end-users with focus on business with SMB, government, education and corporate sectors.

Asus Business division primarily focusses on catering to the computing needs of end-users with a wide range of laptops, all-in-one PCs, desktops, monitors, servers, networking and storage solutions. The laptops featured under the commercial product portfolio are called ExpertBooks and the AiO/sesktops are referred to as ExpertCenter.

How many times have you taken part in Gitex? Why is it important to you?

Asus is participating in Gitex Technology exhibit directly for the first time. We plan to present a wide range of Asus Commercial products at the event inviting channel partners, media and visitors to have a hands-on experience of the latest devices. Previously Asus has shown a strong participation and presence in Gitex Shopper events featuring our Consumer product line.

Gitex Technology exhibit has been a popular annual event for business networking and lead generation in the region. We look forward to presenting our latest products, cutting-edge technology and solutions for the commercial end-user community visiting our booth H1-C26 at Gitex. As our products and solutions are applicable in almost all forms of organized business operations, we believe a solid presence in Gitex event will serve as a good lead generating exercise for us.

Please tell us about the launches, products and services you will be exhibiting at Gitex 2021.

At the Asus-Gitex stand we will feature a wide range of Asus Expert series of laptops, AiO PC and desktops. We will prominently showcase the latest Intel Evo based Asus laptops which are equipped with Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors, designed to meet the performance and mobility requirements of a business users.

We’ll also showcase some education focused products which are specifically designed for students and teachers. Visitors from the education stream will also have a first-time hands-on experience over Asus Chromebooks. For SMB, government and corporate segments, we will have a wide range of ExpertBook laptops, ExpertCenter AiO and desktops.

What are the key trends you have witnessed in the industry since the start of the pandemic? How are you adapting to these changes?

The enduring impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has influenced both individual and organisational buying behaviour. We have noticed rapid upgradation of IT infrastructure across business sectors. The trend wave is expected to continue driving demand for IT products and solutions.

We at Asus have developed products keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs of users in specific professions in relevance to post pandemic scenario. For example: Asus BR1100 is a unique product designed for K12 students offering military grade durability, eye-care display for their all-day use, anti-bacterial guard for keyboard and touchpad, advanced noise cancellation and last but not least, an easy maintenance feature for an uninterrupted learning.

What is your outlook for the industry over the next 12 months?

During the pandemic, organisations across business verticals have realised the significance of having a solid IT infrastructure to run their operations. With a growing need to upgrade the IT infrastructure, we can anticipate continued demand for computing devices throughout 2022 and beyond.

For IT managers today, it’s not just about offering system access and connectivity to users in their organisation. Seamless connectivity, high performance, mobility, security, and flexibility to scale up have emerged as the priorities for organisations in deciding on their IT device and solution buying decisions. Therefore, we anticipate a paradigm shift in the B2B IT buying and tendering process with more emphasis on quality and reliability.

What are your objectives and expectations for this year’s show?

We anticipate good visitor turnaround with more enthusiasm from exhibitors and visitors since for the past few years there has not been so eventful for business networking.

Our objective from the event is to share business vision with our strategic channel partner organizations and key local media. At the same time, we aspire to introduce Asus commercial products to visitors offering them a hands-on experience with detailed information. We look forward to generating a good number of sales leads from the event. We also plan to collect channel and end-user feedback which will be utilised for improving our overall go-to-market approach.

Why is the UAE an important destination for your business? Do you have any investment plans in the MENA, and if so, what are they?

With the UAE’s great visionary leadership and successful execution of mega commercial development projects, the country is well accepted as a business hub in the Middle East, driving continuous interest of global organisations to establish as well as grow their presence here. Therefore, businesses will undoubtfully flourish here which leads to more demand and consumption.

We have a clear vision for Asus prospects in the UAE and in accordance we have recently purchased a new office premise in Dubai to cope with our ongoing team expansion. Despite the pandemic scenario, we continue to grow our local team and will deploy more resources to expand our business in other GCC countries.

What are the key highlights of Asus' participation at Gitex 2021?