Abu Dhabi: Following the launch of its global Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, Abu Dhabi has announced details of the infrastructure that will support the testing and development of applications for air, land, and sea vehicles.
The SAVI super cluster will be headquartered in Masdar City, a sustainable development home to a clean-tech cluster, and a business free zone. It provides advanced facilities and services within an enabling regulatory environment. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office is collaborating with key players in the Emirate to provide dedicated test zones through its partnerships with Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), Miral, and Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster, enabling companies to test SAVI applications.
TIP, with its Nibras Aerospace Park in Al Ain, surrounds runway facilities, and an aerospace park for manufacturing companies. The land testing zone in Yas Island offers an established road mobility test bed with a growing number of incorporated technology start-ups. The sea testing zone in Mussafah houses a port and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy.
These test zones will be supported by other enabling industrial activities that include an electronics, testing and qualification centre in TIP in Abu Dhabi and an automotive cluster in the Mussafah Industrial Zone.
“Abu Dhabi is poised to become a regional manufacturing hub for smart and autonomous vehicles by further driving its commitment to deploy innovative solutions that can transform industries,” Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said. “The three dedicated testing sandboxes across air, land and sea will provide companies access to world-class infrastructure to enable further innovation and commercialisation.”
Faiz Al Nahddy, MD & Chief Operating Officer of TIP, said in the statement: “We have been enabling industries in the most strategic sector for over a decade. We have a very well established one-stop-shop which hand holds companies supporting them from licensing to manufacturing easing their operations through ready built real estate and other value add services directing our support to make locally for export.