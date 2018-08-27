New York: Luke Voit hit a two-run homer, his third long ball of the series, and the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Sunday night to complete a four-game series sweep.

The Yankees pulled within six games of first-place Boston in the American League East. The last-place Orioles lost their eighth game in a row.

Handed an early lead, New York starter Luis Severino posted his major-league-best 17th win of the season. Severino (17-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Blake Snell became the majors’ fourth 16-game winner, and Tampa Bay Rays became the first team this season to sweep a three-game series from Boston Red Sox with a 9-1 blowout at St Petersburg, Florida.

Matt Duffy scored twice, had three hits and drove in two runs, spearheading a 12-hit attack that propelled the Rays to their second eight-game winning streak of the season.

Snell (16-5) limited the Red Sox to one run on two hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out eight.