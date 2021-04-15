Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 257 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Zuffa

Days after Conor McGregor called off his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, the UFC have revealed that the fight is still on - and tickets are available for registartion now.

“Let’s settle it in the Octagon...” the UFC tweeted on Wednesday, revealing that UFC 264, headlined by the McGregor-Poirier 3 event, will take place on July 10.

UFC president Dana White also announced that the host venue (T-Mobile Arena) in Las Vegas will be at full capacity. This, shortly after the governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, announced on Tuesday that social distancing protocols will be lifted on May 1, with the aim of being fully reopened by June 1.

“I'm so happy to finally be able to say 'Vegas is back'," said White, in a video. "Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans."

In January, Poirier became the first fighter to knock McGregor out during their Abu Dhabi fight.

McGregor on Monday launched into an expletive-laced rant directed at Poirier, after the American accused him of not keeping his word about donating $500,000 to his charity.

“We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past two months after the fight," claimed Poirier.

"My foundation has reached out three times since with no reply. We've moved past it! We will be announcing our next goal soon! It’s a big one,” he added tagging McGregor and claiming “you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.”

“Donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking,” McGregor said in a reply.

“500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off [by the way]. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid,” the Irishman continued.