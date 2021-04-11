1 of 13
Mumbai: Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking a wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings, during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000256B)
Image Credit: PTI
2 of 13
Mumbai: Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals bowls during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000265B)
Image Credit: PTI
3 of 13
Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Captain of Chennai Super Kings and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000267B)
Image Credit: PTI
4 of 13
Mumbai: Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000270B)
Image Credit: PTI
5 of 13
Mumbai: Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals reacts during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000271B)
Image Credit: PTI
6 of 13
Mumbai:Delhi Capitals win during match 2 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals held at, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000308B)
Image Credit: PTI
7 of 13
Mumbai: Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000273B)
Image Credit: PTI
8 of 13
Mumbai: Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000279B)
Image Credit: PTI
9 of 13
Mumbai: MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings bowled out during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000286B)
Image Credit: PTI
10 of 13
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000300B)
Image Credit: PTI
11 of 13
Mumbai: Dwayne Bravo celebrate the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals with M S Dhooni during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000301B)
Image Credit: PTI
12 of 13
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fiftyt during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000296B)
Image Credit: PTI
13 of 13
Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals takes a catch during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000275B)
Image Credit: PTI