Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel is organising the annual Ramadan Tournament for the twenty-third consecutive year.

Scheduled for the first week of Ramadan, the tournament will last for 21 days, with 68 local and international teams competing in various sports competitions.

“We are proud to organise and host the Zayed Sports Tournament at the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel for the twenty-third year. This coincides with the ‘Year of Tolerance’ announced by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as an extension of the Year of Goodwill and a demonstration of his firm humanist approach which he has instilled in the UAE society to reap the fruits of its finest manifestations,” said Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Zayed Sports Tournament, Lt. Gen. Mohammad Hilal Al Kaabi.

“The Zayed Sport tournament, organised by the club, is one of the leading sporting events in the country. Over the years, we have been hosting about 37,370 athletes and have witnessed a crowd of 60,750 people,” Al Kaabi added.