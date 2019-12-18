Apex Sports Academy lead the way at Mohammad Bin Zayed City

Participants pose at the Abu Dhabi International Swimming Championship. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: UAE swimming witnessed a stunning two days of action at the Abu Dhabi International Swimming Championship last weekend.

Apex Sports Academy led the way during the Championships, held last Friday and Saturday at Mohammad Bin Zayed City - Olympic Swimming Pool.

The competitions saw more than 600 swimmers from 30 local, private and international clubs taking part during the two-day event, with impressive times in qualifying setting the platform for some intense races.