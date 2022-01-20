Abu Dhabi: Another fantastic season of local and international motorsport returns to Yas Marina Circuit this weekend with the second round of Yas Racing Series taking place on 21st-23rd January.

Racing fans and families can look forward to three days of exciting motorsport as the second of four rounds of the Yas Racing Series is set to get underway at Yas Marina Circuit, which recently hosted the epic Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 title deciding season finale.

As part of a packed schedule of regional motorsport, spectators will be able to watch the first round of the FIA Formula Regional Asian Championship, previously named the FIA Formula 3 Championship, featuring three racecars for Abu Dhabi Racing, in collaboration with PREMA racing, and the Emirati racing family of Khaled al Qubaisi, Amnda Al Qubaisi, and Hamda Al Qubaisi.

F3 Asian Championship

Round 2 of the Yas Racing Series will see the F3 Asian Championship kick off their 2022 season on the new full GP circuit for the first time. Returning for its fifth season, this year welcomes an unprecedently large line-up with eight prestigious junior single-seater Formula One teams registering for the new season to compete in five rounds of 15 races in the UAE. The championship races will feature the Autotecnica engine and Tatuus F.3 T-318 frame.

Competing alongside the Al Qubaisi family are Mercedes Junior and 2019 Italian F4 Championship rookie cup winner, Paul Aron, Red Bull Junior and 2021 Formula Regional European Championship rookie cup winner, Isack Hadjar, and Sebastian Montoya, son of former F1 driver Juan Pablo.

Following a non-championship round at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, the first championship round of the sixth Formula 4 UAE season will take place this weekend at Yas Marina Circuit. The 2021/2022 F4UAE season will consist of five championship rounds with 20 point-scoring races in total between January and February. This season will feature the new second-generation Tatuus F4 race car, incorporating the halo safety device.

Both the Formula Regional Asian Championship and Formula 4 are important stepping stone’s for young racing drivers to reach the highest levels of single-seat motor racing with a number of Formula 1 stars today progressing through these stages first.

Also taking place this weekend is the second round of the 24H Series, Hankook 6h Abu Dhabi, and round three of the Gulf Radical Cup, which will feature three races over the course of the weekend.

Off-track action and entertainment

Away from the track there is plenty to keep racegoers entertained, including a free, guided behind-the-scenes pit lane walk on Saturday 22nd at 12.40pm. A selection of food and beverages will be available for spectators to purchase throughout the weekend from a suite with balcony views of the first corner.