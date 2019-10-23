Abu Dhabi: Another fantastic season of local and international motorsport returns to Yas Marina Circuit with the first round of Yas Racing Series on October 25-26.

The first of four rounds of the Yas Racing Series will see the Formula Renault Eurocup Championship making its debut alongside some closely fought battles of Yas Marina Circuit’s single-make championship — the TRD86 Cup — as it returns to the venue for a sixth consecutive year. The weekend will also see local drivers compete in both the UAE ProCar and Radical Cup championships.