Abu Dhabi: Another fantastic season of local and international motorsport returns to Yas Marina Circuit with the first round of Yas Racing Series on October 25-26.
The first of four rounds of the Yas Racing Series will see the Formula Renault Eurocup Championship making its debut alongside some closely fought battles of Yas Marina Circuit’s single-make championship — the TRD86 Cup — as it returns to the venue for a sixth consecutive year. The weekend will also see local drivers compete in both the UAE ProCar and Radical Cup championships.
The next stage of Yas Racing Series is scheduled for January 16-18, the third round on January 31 followed by the fourth and final round from February 13-15. Tickets priced at Dh25 can be purchased at www.yasmarinacircuit.com.