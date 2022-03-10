Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina, the UAE’s finest superyacht marina destination complete with premium berthing facilities and unrivalled dining, nightlife and leisure experiences, is showcasing its offerings as part of the Dubai International Boat Show 2022 (DIBS) from 9th – 13th March at the Dubai Harbour.

As part of its participation, Yas Marina officially launched its Early Bird Berthing package for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Yas Marina is offering those first in a 25% discount on all berthing during Race Week 2022 until 31st July. This year’s event is set to take place from 17th – 20th November and will see UAE residents, racing fanatics and tourists descend upon Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for a turbo-charged weekend to remember.

Front-row seats

Boat owners and their guests can experience the thrill of the most spectacular motorsport series from the water at Yas Marina, with uninterrupted track view berths for yachts ranging 7 to 175 metres - an unforgettable experience and the ultimate front-row seats waterside.

Non-track view berths will also be available for those who prefer to indulge in the glitz and glamour of Race Weekend, without all the track-side activity. Capturing the F1 spirit, visitors to the Yas Marina stand at DIBS can marvel at a full-size F1 racing car courtesy of Yas Marina Circuit. Launched exclusively at DIBS, the Early Bird Berthing packages at Yas Marina will be offered on a first come first serve basis until 31st July, so boating enthusiasts are encouraged to inquire early to avoid disappointment.

Gurjit Singh, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral Asset Management said: “It is great to be part of DIBS, as Yas Marina continues to grow in popularity amongst travellers from our key markets. We’re delighted to showcase the best of what Yas Marina has to offer, ahead of this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As a world-class marina, we take great pride in maintaining the highest of standards for both boat-owners and visitors alike, and the Blue Flag certification is a testament to this, and further positions Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

Blue Flag

As part of its participation at DIBS 2022, Yas Marina also announced that it has been recently named a Blue Flag certified marina. Regarded as one of the world’s most recognised voluntary eco-labels awarded to beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators, the iconic Blue Flag award is operated by the Foundation for Environmental Education headquartered in Denmark. In order to qualify for the accolade, Yas Marina underwent a series of assessments, ensuring its adherence to stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility standards.