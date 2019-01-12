Going into Sunday’s encounter, Uzbekistan have a 3-0 record against their neighbours in the three recent meetings so far. During the home and away round of qualifying to the 2002 Fifa World Cup held way back in April-May 2001, Uzbekistan walked away with a solitary-goal win, and then hammered their neighbours 5-2 in the away fixture in Asghabat. The two teams also met in the preliminary rounds of the 2004 AFC Asian Cup in China and that too resulted with a 1-0 win for the Whites Wolves to keep their record intact.