Sharjah: The finals of the ‘Sharjah World Championship Week’ in the 22nd edition of the ‘UIM F1H2O World Championship’ — the flagship international series of single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing will be hosted in the emirate from December 8-10 at Khalid Lagoon.
The event organised by the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) will name the world champions of the 2023 season in both driver and team categories.
21 drivers representing 10 teams will feature in the season’s high-octane finale ‘Sharjah World Championship Week’.
In a bid to give teams and drivers more time on the water and to increase the race exposure for sponsors, spectators and a worldwide television audience alike, an exciting new race format will be rolled out.
Significant achievement
Describing it as a significant achievement for the UAE in international marine sport, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCDTA, underscored that playing host to this high-calibre international championship, testifies to Sharjah’s growing global stature, particularly in sport.
“SCDTA is keen on organising major international events and world championships in Sharjah to continue building on its appeal as a global destination for sports and sports tourism, and subsequently have these functions contribute significantly more to our economy’s sustainable development.”
Teams from the UAE participating in the UIM F1H2O World Championship include the Sharjah team, for Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, comprising Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen, ranked 2, and Finn Sami Selio, ranked 9.
The Abu Dhabi team, for Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, comprises Shaun Torrente, ranked 7, Thani Al Qamzi, ranked 5, and Rashed Al Qemzi, ranked 14. Additionally, the Victory team of Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), will be participating with both drivers, Erik Stark ranked 3, and Ahmed Al Fahim, ranked 16.
Torrente said: “I love the event they put on in Sharjah. I love the ambience, and racing in the city on Khalid Lagoon. Unfortunately, this year I won’t be getting another world title, but we’ll still be trying for the win.”