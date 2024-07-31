Dubai: UAE Under-19 team will earn a perfect preparation for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup with the hosting of an U-19 tri-series with Afghanistan and Pakistan in November this year.

The Asia Cup will be held immediately after the tri-series, though the venue for the tournament is yet to be confirmed. Every team will play each other twice with the top two teams meeting in the final on November 26.

UAE will take on Pakistan on November 13 in their opening encounter of the 50-over tri-series followed by their match against Afghanistan on November 17 and November 21. The host nation will again play Pakistan on November 21.

Director National Academy and Head Coach UAE Men’s U19 team Mudassar Nazar said: “The series provides an excellent preparation opportunity for the three teams ahead of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. UAE had an incredible run in last year’s Asia Cup, playing the final of the prestigious tournament, which included cricketing powers like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It was a phenomenal achievement indeed.

“U19 events act as a stepping stone for young cricketers and helps them understand the demands of professional cricket. We have an exciting bunch of young cricketers, who are set to take UAE cricket forward in the years ahead, these two tournaments will surely help in their cricketing development and grooming.”

Chief Executive Officer Afghanistan Cricket Board, Naseeb Khan said: “We are thrilled to be participating in the U19 tri-series alongside Pakistan and the UAE. This series will provide an excellent platform for our young cricketers to gain vital exposure and competitive experience.

“Our Future Stars line-up has been currently undergoing through rigorous training as part of our plans to develop and prepare the team for the upcoming major tournaments, including the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. We believe this series will greatly contribute to their growth and readiness for the assignments ahead,” he added.

PCB Director International Cricket, Usman Wahla: “We are delighted that the Pakistan Men’s U19 team will be taking part in a highly competitive U19 tri-series in the UAE just before the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. This will be a great opportunity for the young players to grow and nurture their skills.

“The PCB is thankful to the Emirates Cricket Board for arranging this tri-series which also shows strong bilateral ties between both the Boards and our shared commitment towards developing young players.”

U19 tri-series (50 overs):

November 13: Pakistan vs UAE

November 15: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

November 17: UAE vs Afghanistan

November 19: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

November 21: Afghanistan vs UAE

November 23: UAE vs Pakistan