Abu Dhabi: The 8th edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships will be held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from May 1 to 8.

The championships, organised by the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU) and hosted by the UAEJJF for the first time will include competitions in the Youth (Under 16 and 18) categories this year. The competitions for adults will run from May 1-5, followed by the Asian Championships for Youth from May 5—8.

Attracting elite athletes from various parts of the continent, the Asian Championship is considered one of the most prominent events on the Asian jiu-jitsu calendar and provides an ideal platform for athletes from across the continent to showcase and test their skills. “We are pleased to host the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship for the second time in less than four years,” said Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations.

Role model

“Abu Dhabi has been hosting major global and continental jiu-jitsu championships, and over the past decade, has become a role model for event organisation and hosting. It has gained the trust of all continental federations and the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, as Abu Dhabi is a source of inspiration in promoting and developing jiu-jitsu and creating champions.

“The UAE and Abu Dhabi stand as major hubs for international jiu-jitsu, serving as destinations for discovering talent, honing champions, and attracting the most prominent international stars. This is made possible by the limitless support of the visionary leadership of the UAE, which has been the cornerstone of the great strides the country has made in the realm of sports, especially jiu-jitsu,” he added.

Al Shamsi explained that the positive aspects of hosting the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship are not limited to the sports sector only but also have a significant impact on stimulating tourism and attracting fans from various Asian countries to stand behind and support their national teams.