Dubai: UAE Team Emirates’ Alessandro Covi continued his impressive start to the season with a gutsy victory in Stage 2 of the Vuelta Andalucia from Archidona to Alcala de La Real (150.6km).
The 23-year old attacked on the short but steep final kilometre of the race, which had sections of up to 25 per cent, holding onto his lead to take not only the stage but the leader’s yellow jersey as well.
Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) was the first of the lead group to hit-out with 600m to go, but Covi was alert to his move and latched onto his wheel before powering past the Dutchman and establishing a narrow but important lead over his rivals. Despite an intense battle behind nobody could make contact with the attack of the rising star.
The win for Covi marks his second triumph of the season after a well carved-out performance at the Vuelta Murcia last week saw him take his first professional victory.
'Worked hard'
“In the last kilometre I followed the move of Poels and when I saw him slowing up a bit I saw my moment to strike,” said Covi. “I suffered a lot in the last few metres but I’m so happy to be able to take this win for the team, and repay their hard work. I’m in a good bit of form at the moment. I worked hard over the winter and managed to lose a bit of weight and I’m just making the most of the good legs I have at the moment and enjoying my cycling. I have the yellow jersey now which is exciting, and I know it will be hard to defend but I’m just going to keep trying hard and take it day by day.”
The Vuelta Andalucia continues tomorrow with a hilly Stage 3 from Lucena to Otura (153.2km) where Covi will wear his first yellow jersey as a professional rider.
2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) +3’’
3.Ivan Sosa (Movistar) +4’’
General Classification after stage 2
1.Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) 9:15:01
2.Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) +5’’
3.Ivan Sosa (Movistar) +10”