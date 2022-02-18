Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) was the first of the lead group to hit-out with 600m to go, but Covi was alert to his move and latched onto his wheel before powering past the Dutchman and establishing a narrow but important lead over his rivals. Despite an intense battle behind nobody could make contact with the attack of the rising star.

'Worked hard'

“In the last kilometre I followed the move of Poels and when I saw him slowing up a bit I saw my moment to strike,” said Covi. “I suffered a lot in the last few metres but I’m so happy to be able to take this win for the team, and repay their hard work. I’m in a good bit of form at the moment. I worked hard over the winter and managed to lose a bit of weight and I’m just making the most of the good legs I have at the moment and enjoying my cycling. I have the yellow jersey now which is exciting, and I know it will be hard to defend but I’m just going to keep trying hard and take it day by day.”