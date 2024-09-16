Abu Dhabi: After her bronze medal at the World Under 23 European Championships, UAE Team ADQ’s Eleonora Gasparrini celebrated her third personal victory of the season on Sunday by winning the Women's Cycling Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region.

Eleonora clinched the win with a decisive strong sprint, finishing ahead of runner-up Lieke Nooijen, of team Visma-Lease a Bike and Mareille Meijering, of team Movistar. Teammate Dominika Wlodarczyk finished sixth. The one-day Pro Series race covered a distance of 118.2km from Böblingen to Stuttgart.

Following her victory, Eleonora Gasparrini said: “From the very beginning to the final moments of the race, my teammates were outstanding. We maintained control right from the start, closing in on the breakaways. Throughout the circuit, we stayed at the front. In the final stretch, we kept up a strong pace. With just three of us remaining, I gave my all in the sprint. I'm incredibly pleased with the result."

Also competing at GP Stuttgart & Region was teammates Erica Magnaldi and Safiya Alsayegh, who added another important European experience to her racing track record following her Olympic participation in Paris. The UAE Development Team’s young riders Hannah Kunz and Beatrice Caudera also participated in the race

Melissa Moncada, head of UAE Team ADQ, said: “I’m thrilled with today’s victory, which underscores Eleonora’s remarkable talent and the strategic cohesion of our entire team. This win reflects not only individual excellence, but also the UAE Team ADQ’s strategic planning and relentless teamwork that have been the cornerstones of our season. Our consistent effort and united approach have been instrumental in securing this achievement, proving that our strategic focus and team spirit are truly paying off."