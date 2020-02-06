Oman take home the gold while Bahrain win bronze in the team competition

Shooters participate at AWST 2020 Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: UAE shooters bagged two silver medals on Wednesday at the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) securing the second position in both 10m air pistol team and individual competitions.

Organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS), the fourth day of the tournament witnessed intense competitions in shooting, volleyball and basketball.

Omani shooters - Wadha Al Balushia, Suhair Al Jahmania, and Houryea Al Yahyaiah – scored an impressive 1,651 points to clinch the gold medal in the 10m air pistol team competition.

The UAE shooting team consisting of Wafa Al Ali, Salwa Al Dhari, and Safa Al Hashimi, came in the second place with 1,622 points, earning them the silver medal. Bahrain claimed the bronze with 1,621 points.

In the 10m air pistol individual competitions, Bahraini shooter Moza Ali bagged the gold with her impressive 235.2 points. The silver medal went to UAE’s Wafa Al Ali who accumulated 229.2 points, while Omani Wadha Al Balushia bagged the bronze with 208.9 points at the end of the competition.

In the basketball competition, Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club lost to Sporting of Egypt 69-56. Alergia’s Le Groupement Sportif des Petroliers overcame Saudi Arabia’s Elite Athletes Club 78-54.