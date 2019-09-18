The UAE’s pursuit of a record haul of medals at the quadrennial Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 will receive a major boost with the support of Emirates NBD. Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser

Dubai: The UAE’s pursuit to improve upon their medals tally in Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 received a major boost with the support of Emirates NBD as a two-year partnership was signed on Wednesday. The agreement between the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and the bank will provide essential funding to prepare for next year’s event and send a bigger contingent.

The UAE has delivered impressive performances in previous editions of the Games, winning three medals at the London 2012 Paralympics, followed by seven medals at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Mohammad Al Hameli, Chairperson of the UAE Paralympic Committee, said: “In recent years, we have worked very hard to raise the Paralympic movement in the UAE to a higher level, as evidenced by participation and success at recent championships. I would like to thank Emirates NBD for their support, which will not only provide valuable funding for our elite athletes but also contribute to a schedule of community engagement activities to increase sporting opportunities for all individuals with physical disabilities.”

Fuad Shaiban, Senior Vice-President, Head of HR Business Partnership, Emirates NBD, said: “The visionary leadership of the UAE believes in the culture of willpower and determination and Emirates NBD shares this vision to make the impossible possible. The Paralympic movement embodies the very best values of sport and inclusivity, aligning perfectly with the goals of the UAE Year of Tolerance and the bank’s efforts for people of determination, under our flagship #TogetherLimitless advocacy platform. We hope to witness UAE Paralympic history in Tokyo next year, but our greatest wish is to continue the advancement of opportunities for people of determination, and to celebrate inclusivity in our society.”

The UAE, meanwhile, is set to host the World Para Athletics Championship from November 7-15 with more than 1,300 athletes from over 100 countries expected to participate. The championships will take place at the new athletics stadium of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and will be held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

“The UAE continues to make great progress as a force in the international Paralympic movement,” said powerlifting gold medallist Mohammad Khamis Khalaf.