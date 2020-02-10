UAE women athletes delivered one of their finest performances on Sunday at the ongoing Arab Women Sports Tournament Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: UAE women athletes delivered one of their finest performances on Sunday at the ongoing Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) to bring home medals in fencing, javelin and discus throw.

Other sporting events held on Sunday included the quarter-finals in basketball. Marwa Al Jasmi, from Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, secured a gold for the UAE with a solid javelin throw of 24.29m.

Fellow teammate Jawaher Al Hazimi (23.73m) bagged the silver while Kuwait’s Sara Anwar from Al Fatat Sports Club took the third position with her 21.18m throw.

In discus throw, Fatima Al Hosani from Sharjah Women’s Sports Club emerged triumphant in the discus throw competition after registering 41.53m in the final throw. Bahrain’s Noura Jasim took the silver after logging 40.82m while the bronze went to Zakia Khalfan from Oman’s Al Bashair Club for throwing a personal best of 29.5m.

In the 800m, Bahrain’s Al Ahli continued with their domination in the track and field events. Clocking 2:16:89 minutes, Manal Al Bahrawi clocked 2:16:89 minutes to win the gold while Kuwait’s Amal Al Romi from Al Fatat Sports Club bagged the silver for her 2:21:18 minute effort. The bronze medal went to UAE’s Muhra Abdul Rahim from Sharjah Women’s Sports club after she crossed the finish line in 2:31:43 minutes.

The 100m relay saw Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club clinch the gold medal after their athletes completed the race in 52:36 seconds, followed by Al Fatat Sports Club athletes from Kuwait who completed the race in 53:88 seconds. The bronze went to Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nora University Club, after their athletes crossed the finish line in 1:00:11 minute.

Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club athlete, Hajar Al Khalidi, clocked 26:15 seconds to win the 200m to secure the gold. Oman’s Worod Al Nasereyeh from Al Bashair Club came a close second as she raced to the finish line in 26:63 seconds. Sharjah Women’s Sports Club athlete Buthaina Al Suwaidi secured the bronze with her 27.81 second run.