Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Commando Group asserted their dominance and powered to the top spot in the Master division of the ongoing Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City on Wednesday.
Athletes over the age of 30 put up a remarkable effort in the blue, purple, brown and black belt classes on Day 5 and Day 6 of the nine-day jiu-jitsu carnival. After two days of intense action, the Commando Group took the top spot while A.F.N.T finished second place, followed by Kazakhstan National Team.
Wednesday’s competitions were attended by Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice-President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General, General Administration of Customs — Abu Dhabi, Saeed Al Fazari, Executive Director for Support Services Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi, Matar Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAEJJF.
Huge surprise
Saudi athlete Muhammad Al Yami, who travelled all the way from the US to compete in the ADWPJJC, won gold in the men’s Blue Master 2 (62kg) division. “The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship was a chance I couldn’t pass up. Many of my family members and friends came to watch me fight and my gold medal achievement came as a happy surprise for them,” he said.
Cinthya De Paula Oliveira from Brazil, who competed for Icon Jiu-Jitsu Team — International club, captured gold in the blue belt Master 1 (70kg) division. She said has been looking forward to this moment.
Great event
“Honestly speaking, Brazilian athletes like the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Everybody was counting on this championship. It’s wonderful that I was able to win the medal, but more than that, it’s a great event where we can reconnect with old friends and make new ones in the jiu-jitsu community,” she added.
Valmyr Neto from United Kingdom’s Checkmat International club, who scooped gold in men’s Black Master 2 (62kg) division, expressed happiness on grabbing the medal.
He said: “The UAE, especially Abu Dhabi, is the land of real opportunities. All you need to do is prepare, show courage, and perform. If you do these three, you will get the desired outcomes. The tournament is fantastic in every way, and I want to return the next year.”