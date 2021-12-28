The fifth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament will kick off soon Image Credit: Supplied

The Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) on Tuesday announced the launch of the much-anticipated fifth edition of the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament (SLST).

The tournament will kick off on January 7 and continues until March 25 at the sports fields of Sharjah National Park each Friday from am to 5.30pm.

The SLST will be held in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Sports Club, and the organising company ‘Reach Target’.

Padel tennis has been added to the tournament this year, and around 2,500 players will take part in the competition, with 195 teams competing in six sports: football, cricket, padel, basketball, volleyball and hockey.

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, LSDA Chairman, said: “Similar to the previous editions, we are once again expecting a huge turnout from the workers and staff of government and private sectors at the fifth edition.”

He stressed that the tournament would adhere to all precautionary measures laid down by the UAE health authorities.

This tournament is the first of its kind in the country. It seeks to promote the idea of teamwork, on which sports are based, and to strengthen cooperation and close relationships between workers and employers.

Tariq Salem Al Khanbashi, Founder and Director of Reach Target Sports Services, expressed his pride at being selected by LSDA to organise the tournament, noting that the success of the previous editions of the tournament will lead to the success of the fifth edition.