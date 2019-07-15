Abu Dhabi: Team Abu Dhabi wrapped up their first major powerboat racing title of the season on Sunday as Shaun Torrente, Rashed Al Qamzi, Rashid Al Tayer and Italian Tullio Abbate clinched the World Endurance Championships in Augustow, Poland.

A sixth-place finish was enough to ensure American Torrente, Emiratis Al Qamzi and Al Tayer and Italian Tullio in Abu Dhabi 35 securing the world endurance crown following their win 24 hours earlier and success two months ago in the 24 Hours of Rouen in France.

The all-Emirati crew of Majid Al Mansouri, Mohammad Al Muhairbi, Rashid Al Rumaithi and Faleh Al Mansouri in Abu Dhabi 36, who recorded a commanding victory in the second of two back-to-back six-hour races to finish runners up in the series.

Having shadowed their teammates in second place virtually from the start, Abu Dhabi 36 suddenly found themselves with a commanding lead and ultimately cruised to victory by 19 laps from the Navikart Soliodaires French crew of Sebastien Lemoine, Olivier Betin and Stephane Lemoine Russians Konstantin Ustinov and Dimitry Vandyshev and Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko in Nollet 2 were third another five laps behind.

While these are still early days in the season, the result in Poland underlines the prospect of four world powerboat racing titles ending up at Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club.

Ten-time former F1H20 world champion Guido Cappellini, who recently signed a new long-term contract to guide the fortunes of Team Abu Dhabi until 2025, certainly believes the quadruple is possible.