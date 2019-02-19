Abu Dhabi: The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run will tour all seven emirates for 10 days from March 4-13.
The Torch will arrive in Abu Dhabi from Athens on February 28 before the Torch Run starts at Wadi Al Wurayah Waterfalls in Fujairah at 9am on March 4.
The Torch will then travel to Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah, visiting iconic locations in each of the four emirates. The Torch Run will then spend two days in Dubai, with a ceremony in Burj Park at 5.20pm on March 10.