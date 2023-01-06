Sharjah: The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA) will launch the sixth edition of the “Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament” on Saturday, January 7, at the Sharjah National Park, near Sharjah International Airport. The matches will be held every Saturday from 7am to 5:30pm for three months until March 18.

The opening ceremony will be attended by LSDA Chairman Salem Youssef Al Qaseer, senior officials, and representatives of strategic partners and sponsors. LSDA organises the tournament in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council and the organising company Reach Target.

About 2,000 players will participate in the tournament, representing more than 100 government and private departments and establishments. These teams will compete in five disciplines: football (24 teams), cricket (28 teams), hockey (20 teams), basketball (15 teams) and volleyball (15 teams). The teams will be divided into groups, from which the first and second teams will be selected to play in the final rounds.

Continuous growth

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer said on the occasion: “The support of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to the sports movement has included the support of the labour sports in Sharjah. He emphasises their right to practice sports and the need to facilitate this for them. In the light of his directives, LSDA has been holding this tournament for them since 2018, with continuous growth.”

Al Qaseer added that the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament aims to contribute to the sports boom in Sharjah, as well as promote labour sports, raise workers’ physical fitness, and dedicate the concept of sports as a lifestyle for them, within the framework of the Authority’s endeavour to enhance the work environment.

Great turnout

On his part, Tariq Salem Al Khanbashi, Director of the organising company Reach Target, voiced his confidence that the sixth edition of the tournament will witness a great turnout and wide participation like the previous editions. He expressed his appreciation and thanks to LSDA for choosing Reach Target to be the organising company for the tournament. He added: “We seek to present this event in the best way, to promote labour sports in Sharjah.”