Dubai: The 14th Silver Cup 2024 is set to kick-start the high-goal Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series this year. The 20-goal handicap event is to be held at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club from January 20 to February 3.

Four teams are competing for the top prize and the teams are Bangash Polo Team (Patron: Haider Bangash), Dubai Wolves Polo by Cafu (Patron: Habtoor Al Habtoor), Habtoor Polo Team (Patron: Mohammed Al Habtoor) and UAE Polo Team (Patron: Sheikha Maitha Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum).

Inaugurated in 2009 with tournaments featuring handicaps of 10-12 goals, the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series has evolved significantly. Today, it hosts teams competing in 20-goal handicap matches, placing these events on par with world-class polo competitions held in Argentina, USA, UK, and Spain. The growth and recognition of the DPGCS underscore its status as a prominent fixture in the international polo calendar.

Extraordinary level

Mohammad Al Huraiz, General Secretary of the UAE Polo Federation, said: “The Silver Cup promises to be a thrilling and highly competitive tournament. It holds a special place in our hearts as it exemplifies the pinnacle of skill, sportsmanship, and passion for the sport. With a remarkable 20-goal handicap, we anticipate an extraordinary level of competition that will undoubtedly captivate polo enthusiasts worldwide.

“Our dedication to nurturing the expansion of polo extends beyond conventional bounds; it signifies our commitment to spearheading a new era for the sport. This year is a remarkable milestone for our organisation and the sport of Polo in the UAE, as we proudly announce our hosting of the XIII FIP World Championship in 2026. This significant accomplishment stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit of the polo community and the tireless efforts of the federation’s board.”

Points classification

The Silver Cup 2024 operates under the esteemed oversight of the Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA), adhering to stringent international standards as outlined in the HPA rules and officiated by its qualified umpires. Categorised within the World Polo Tour’s WPT Cup category, the tournament holds significant global recognition. Winners of the Silver Cup will be bestowed with 60 points, finalists with 30 points, semi-finalists with 15 points, and all other participating players with 8 points, contributing to their standing on the international polo stage.

Five tournaments fall under the umbrella of the DPGCS:

• Silver Cup (20-goal handicap), January 20-February 3.

• Gold Cup (20-goal handicap), February 7-24.

• Dubai Challenge Cup (8-10 goal handicap), March 1–10.

• Polo Masters Cup (6-8 goal handicap), April 1–6.

• Dubai Cup (6-8 goal handicap), April 15–20