Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, mourned the death of UAE marine sports champion Ahmed Al Hameli, who passed away on Thursday after a battle with illness.
“My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the family of the late Ahmed Al Hameli, one of our nation’s most distinguished heroes, who died after a long journey of accomplishments. Al Hameli’s career was marked by remarkable achievements, as he proudly raised our country’s flag on podiums in both local and international marine sports championships. May Allah the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace and bless him with mercy. Verily to God we belong and verily to him we shall return,” Sheikh Mansoor said in a post on his X account.
Al Hameli, a prominent figure in marine sports, was the winner of the first edition of the Formula One Intercontinental Cup Championship in the 2011 season.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, also mourned Al Hameli, saying that marine sports had lost one of its prominent champions.
“Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hameli represents an inspiring journey for current and future generations for his excellence and national achievements. He raised the country’s flag in many local and international events,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan said in a statement.
“We extend our sincere condolences to his family on this great loss, and to the marine sports family on the passing of one of its champions,” he added.