“My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the family of the late Ahmed Al Hameli, one of our nation’s most distinguished heroes, who died after a long journey of accomplishments. Al Hameli’s career was marked by remarkable achievements, as he proudly raised our country’s flag on podiums in both local and international marine sports championships. May Allah the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace and bless him with mercy. Verily to God we belong and verily to him we shall return,” Sheikh Mansoor said in a post on his X account.