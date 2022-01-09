Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners of the Hatta-Expo race, part of the sixth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mansoor honoured the winners on Sunday at the Jubilee Theatre located within the Expo 2020 Dubai venue. The race covered a distance of 150km, starting from Hatta and ending in Expo 2020 Dubai. Prize money worth a total of Dh1 million was distributed among those who won the top 20 places in the race.
Haussler Heinrich Friedrich of Shabab Al Ahli Cycling Team won first place, followed by Alexandr Pliuschin of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, and Jaber Al Mansoori of Whoosh Team.
In the team competition, Shabab Al Ahly Club took first place, with Abu Dhabi Cycling Team second and Whoosh third.
The elite race for men attracted the participation of 229 riders from 37 nationalities, representing 21 teams.