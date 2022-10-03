Sharjah: The Sharjah Women’s Sports Club (SWSC) female athletes representing the UAE national badminton team will take part in the qualifiers of the West Asia Regional Junior Championships 2022.

Qualifiers for the Arab region will take place at the Xtra Sports Badminton Academy in Sharjah on Sunday.

The West Asia Regional Junior Championships 2022 are scheduled to take place in Kuwait from November 4–12.

This was the second time the players of the SWSC shuttlers participated in the game after badminton was added to the club’s list of approved sports.

Fifteen female players from the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, donning the UAE colours, will participate in the qualifiers, including Shamma Salem, Mariam Al Mazrouei, Haifa Saeed, Amira Saleh, Hessa Abdullah, Ghalia Saleh, Hind Said, Dana Khaled, Hoor Ali, Moza Saeed, Maryam Said, Sheikha Said, Shawq Al Mazrouei, Kholoud Salem, and Maryam Hamid.

Five of them reached the final stage. Hind Saeed Al Mazrouei also qualified to the Championships of the U-15 category.

Ready to compete

Belqees Al Shehhi, Head of the Individual Games Department at Sharjah Women’s Sports, said the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club players are ready to compete in the qualifiers to secure a spot at the West Asia Regional Junior Championships.

She revealed that this will be the second time the badminton players of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club are taking part in the game following the adoption of the game. The last time they competed was in a badminton tournament held at the Al Nasr Club in Dubai in August and witnessed the participation of 38 players from three different clubs.

The Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s fencing team marked the beginning of the new season following their participation in the Federation Championship held for 13–15 year olds, which took place at Asmaa Bint Al-Numan Hall in Dubai. Nine players, including Shamma Al Suwaidi, Dana Al Shataf, Ghala Jassim, Rafia Al Sarkal, Anoud Issa, Ohood Issa, Aisha Khalifa, Afra Al Shataf, and Anoud Nabil, were part of the club’s team.

Anoud Nabil settled for bronze after finishing in third place in the epee event of the U-15 category, where fencers from six clubs participated in the tournament, including Fujairah Combat Games, Shabab Al Ahli Club Dubai, Baniyas Club, MK Academy, and Al Ain Club.

Gearing up for the new season, the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club karate team honed their skills by competing in a friendly competition against Shabab Al Ahli Club Dubai. The friendly match was a part of the club’s schedule prior to the start of the official competitions.

11 players

The club participated in the match with 11 players, including Salama Jassim, Hamida Haji, Houra Al Ajmi, Fatima Salem, Dana Al Maraghi, Aisha Al Maraghi, Dunia Al Maraghi, Maryam Mansour, Inas Al Salami, Khawla Al Ansari, and Yazia Khaled.

Zarqa Al Yamamah, team administrator, stated that the players are well prepared and have gained experience after taking part in the camps held in Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt, where our team squared off against seven Egyptian clubs in friendlies.

Zarqa stressed that the camp was successful by all standards, especially since Sharjah Women’s Sports Club includes female players competing at the international and continental levels, and they have succeeded in reaching West Asia.