The UAE flag flutters at Flag Island in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Sharjah: The Flag Island, Sharjah’s outdoor and fitness destination and a national landmark, has launched a virtual ‘Sports Hour’ session as part of its commitment to encourage the UAE community to stay fit and adopt a healthy lifestyle during the pandemic.

The virtual ‘Sports Hour’ sessions, held every Monday in collaboration with Fitness First, will continue through the month of Ramadan and conclude on May 18.

The weekly event launched this week is presented by trainer Mohammad Abu Baker from Fitness First, and will be broadcast live every Monday at 9 pm on The Flag Island’s Instagram account @theflagisland. At each session, the trainer will share expert advice and home workout tips to raise awareness on the importance of daily physical activity through simple home exercises and Pilates lessons.

Commenting on the launch of the virtual ‘Sports Hour’ session, Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, General Manager of The Flag Island, said: “Fitness and wellbeing have always been integral to the activities we undertake at The Flag Island. Through this virtual session, we aim to instil positive, healthy behaviours among community members and help them keep fit while staying in isolation and practicing physical distancing.