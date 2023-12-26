Sharjah: Arab women athletes are gearing up as Sharjah prepares to host the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) from February 2 to 12, 2024.
The event organised by the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation will have eight different sports including volleyball, table tennis, basketball, shooting, archery, fencing, athletics, and karate. The events will provide a platform for women’s sports clubs across the Arab world to compete at the highest level.
Due to overwhelming demand from the clubs the supreme organising committee has decided to extend the registration deadline until December 31.
Empowerment
Committee chairman Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Qassimi said, “It is a testament to the vision and directives of Chairperson of the Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qassimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This commitment is centred around supporting and developing the Arab women’s sports sector, symbolising a culture of empowerment, and contributing significantly to the comprehensive socioeconomic development progress.
“This tournament transcends the realm of sports; it’s an ode to women’s achievements and an affirmation of their aspirations. Engaging in sports is a natural right for women in every society, aligning perfectly with Sharjah’s vision to build individuals physically and intellectually,” Sheikh Khalid added.
This year’s event places women in sports at the forefront. The slogan, ‘Our Courts. Her Story.’ resonates with the tales of inspiring champions, not just for Arab women but for women worldwide. The tournament aims to captivate the audience with narratives of resilience, determination, and triumph.
The previous edition witnessed a spectacle with over 1,050 players and administrative staff from 78 clubs representing 18 Arab countries, supported by 131 referees.