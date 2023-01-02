Four players

The tournament will consist of four players per group, teeing off every six minutes. Players will compete across two days, vying for more than $40,000 in total prize money. The event is also open to amateur footgolf players based in UAE with a prize fund of $1,500 up for grabs, with these players also eligible for the overall fund. While Footgolf tournaments have taken place all over the world to date, the Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament will be the first of its kind within the GCC.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the region’s first footgolf tournament to Sharjah. We have a line-up of world-class footgolf players flying in from all over the world, and we’re excited to show them the beauty of the UAE and everything Sharjah has to offer” said Dan Ferretti, Co-Chairman of Professional Footgolf Tour. “While there are some immaculate golf courses across the UAE, to date there have been no true footgolf courses built, and so not everyone is familiar with the sport. We’re hoping to change that with the launch of Professional Footgolf Tour events across the region, that will ultimately leave a legacy for players of all ages and skill levels to experience the sport and get themselves playing in one of our elite events.”

Combining golf and football, footgolf has become a global phenomenon in recent years. Requiring little equipment, skilled players utilise precision and foot control to kick the football into specially designed large holes on an eighteen-hole course. Footgolf can be played on a regular golf course and is one of the fastest-growing sports in golf communities.

Footgolf uses a regulation size five football, and a hole big enough to accommodate one. Unlike regular golf, if a shot goes astray, players can detect the ball easily and play moves on swiftly. However, like regular golf, there are hazards — and the difference often comes down to putting.

Footgolf course

Following the two-day tournament, a family friendly footgolf course will be installed at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club. The club will have tee times on sale for this course to enable families, friends, and workmates to experience the game first-hand, creating a legacy for the sport in the Emirate.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “The Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament further emphasises the efforts being made in Sharjah to enhance Sharjah’s position as a premier tourist destination. We are delighted to be welcoming professional footgolf players from all over the world to Sharjah next month, and we look forward to inviting these players to enjoy the Emirate’s rich history, geography, nature, culture, heritage, archaeology, and arts.”

The SCTDA continues to launch various initiatives to support the activities of the tourism sector in Sharjah, which include strengthening its partnerships with the private and public sector as well as local and international entities to enhance the overall tourism experience within the Emirate.

The competition venue at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club offers a premier one-stop venue for a vast range of recreational facilities both indoor and outdoor. Located only five minutes from Sharjah Airport and 20 minutes from Dubai Airport, it provides a convenient location for both local and international competitors and participants.