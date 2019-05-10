Sharjah: The volleyball and archery competitions of the 11th Ramadan Women’s Sports Tournament (RWST) began on Thursday night at Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) gymnasium.
The event commenced in the presence of Shaikha Shamsa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Board member of the Volleyball Federation and Chairperson of the National Teams Committee.
In the volleyball competition, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club topped Group A by defeating Wildcats and Al Wasl Sports Club.
The sporting event is being organised by SWS under the patronage of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of SWS.
The individual archery competitions saw the participation of 63 female athletes from six teams including the Emirati School team, which comprises top players from the seventh UAE School Olympics. The Emirati School has three participating teams. Other teams taking part in the contest include, Bani Yas Ladies Club, Al Ain Ladies Club and Sharjah Women’s Sports Club.