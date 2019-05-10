Sharjah: The volleyball and archery competitions of the 11th Ramadan Women’s Sports Tournament (RWST) began on Thursday night at Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) gymnasium.

The event commenced in the presence of Shaikha Shamsa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Board member of the Volleyball Federation and Chairperson of the National Teams Committee.

In the volleyball competition, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club topped Group A by defeating Wildcats and Al Wasl Sports Club.

The sporting event is being organised by SWS under the patronage of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of SWS.