It was organized by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development in partnership with the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) and the Emirates Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (EBBF).

The competition witnessed a remarkable participation from professional athletes and fans of bodybuilding and fitness sports.

Guest of honour

The Ajman International Bodybuilding Competition was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Federation for Bodybuilding and Physical Strength, and Vice President of the Asian Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness; Dr. Rafael Santonja, President of the International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IFBB); Dr. Adel Fahim, First Vice President of the International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IFBB), President of the Arab and African Bodybuilding Federations, President of Egypt Bodybuilding Federation; and the IFBB World Elite Pro Champion Michal Krizanek a guest of honor throughout the whole competition and for the first time in the region.

233 athletes from around the world participated in the Ajman International Bodybuilding Competition which took place at the Ajman Cultural Center, and competed for a prize pool of more than Dh100,000. Following last year’s massive success, the competition turned into an international championship adopted by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), and Elite Pro category was added this year for the first time in the Arab region.

The competition adopted an electronic arbitration system which was voted upon during the general assembly of the International Federation, and winners received IFBB Elite Cards. The competition also offered the winners IFBB Elite Pro Cards which is the first time they are granted to Arab athletes.

Great contest

The competition witnessed a great contest among amateurs in the following categories: bodybuilding, classic bodybuilding, physique, classic physique, muscular physique, body style, in addition to IFBB Elite Pro.

The Ajman International Bodybuilding Competition is considered as one of the most prominent events relating to fitness and health organized in the emirate that offers athletes, whether professional bodybuilders or gym enthusiasts, an ideal destination to enjoy exclusive shows. The competition is of great importance for all sports and fitness enthusiasts, whether they are looking to maintain their health, lose weight, tone their bodies, or simply enjoy a healthy lifestyle.