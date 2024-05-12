Dubai: The third season of the DP World International League T20 will begin from January 11, 2025. The 34-match tournament will run for a month with the final to be played on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

The Season 2 saw a successful completion with MI Emirates lifting the DP World ILT20 trophy in front of a capacity crowd at the Dubai International Stadium in the final played on February 17.

Season 2 also saw a major increase in crowds across the three tournament venues Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. There was a phenomenal increase in crowd numbers across the three venues, with a cumulative increase of nearly 300 per cent in comparison to Season 1.

Season 3 will once again provide the spectators at the three stadiums and fans from around the world — on linear and online Zee Network’s broadcast platforms and partners platforms’ — enthralling cricket action with a line-up of world-class T20 talent and exciting entertainment offerings for fans from all age groups.

The broadcast numbers for Season 2 also received a major boost with a total of 348 million unique viewers from around the world via the tournament broadcast rights holders Zee Network’s linear and online platforms and their broadcast syndication partners in different territories.

Preparations on

DP World ILT20 CEO David White: “We are delighted to confirm the window for DP World International League T20 Season 3. The window has been finalised after discussions with our stakeholders. We have begun our preparations for Season 3 with an aim of making the league even bigger and better.

“Season 2 was a massive success in terms of all relevant metrics’ and helped further strengthen the league’s reputation, making it one of the most sought after T20 leagues for players, fans and broadcasters from around the world. Having considered all aspects, the January-February window for Season 3 has turned out to be the most suitable.

“The DP World ILT20 is also proving to be a successful platform for the development of the UAE players as seen in their recent outstanding performance in the ACC Premier Cup in Oman which helped them qualify for the prestigious Asia Cup (2025, T20 format) for the first time in eight years. Most of the players who excelled in Oman had gained invaluable experience and exposure in Season 2.