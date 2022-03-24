Dubai: The UAE Pro League has announced the dates for the remaining fixtures of the season in coordination with all stakeholders, including TV broadcast rights holders and clubs.

The Pro League decided that matchweek 20 will take place over three days on April 3rd, 4th, and 5th due to the participation of UAE trio Al Jazira, Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

The three sides will play their games on the opening game of matchweek 20, with Sharjah traveling to Al Nasr and Al Jazira hosting Shabab Al Ahli. Matchweek 20 concludes on Tuesday, April 5th with ADNOC Pro League leaders Al Ain welcoming Al Wasl to Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. All matches during the holy month of Ramadan will kick-off at 22:00.

The league will pause after matchweek 20 for the centralized AFC Champions League group stage taking place in Saudi Arabia between April 7th and 27th.

Matchweek 21

ADNOC Pro League action will resume with matchweek 21 taking place over three days. The first two days of this matchweek will be on April 22nd and 23rd, while the third day will take place on April 30th, with the scheduled matches for the three clubs participating in the AFC Champions League after ending their group stage campaign.

Matchweek 22 will take place on May 7th and 8th, while matchweek 23 follows on May 14th and 15th. Following the end of Ramadan, there will be two kick-off slots: the first at 18:00, while the second will be at 20:45.

Kick-off times for the final three matchweeks of the league season will be confirmed at a later stage depending on the teams involved in the title race and relegation battle.

Matchweek 24 will take place on May 18th and 19th, while matchweek 25 is scheduled for the 22nd and 23rd of the month. The ADNOC Pro League concludes with matchweek 26 games being played on May 26th and 27th.