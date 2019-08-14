Saudi Arabia’s Jubail dominate in annual table tennis event

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Jubail Table Tennis Association (JTTA) from Saudi Arabia dominated at the Fourth GCC All Filipino Table Tennis Tournament 2019 that concluded at Al Nasr Club’s indoor hall, over the weekend.

More than 200 table tennis players from across the Gulf region participated in the annual competition that was contested in three separate categories in the individual and teams categories.

Players representing JTTA won the teams’ titles in the Class A and Class C and ended second in the Class B category. The team from Saudi Arabia tasted further success when Jima Navarro won the individual honours in Class A, while Jayco Navarro won the Class B crown and Sol Arroyo completed a clean sweep for JTTA from Class C.