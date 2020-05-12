Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have collaborated with Promoseven Sports Marketing and Mai Dubai to launch a new virtual run to encourage exercise and some friendly competition during this Ramadan period.

The Ramadan Mubarak Challenge will be an open running event for all ages with three running distances to choose from: 10km, 5km and 2.5km. The events will take place on Friday (May 15 and May 22), where participants will have 24 hours to complete the race while complying with the social distancing parameters set in place.

“We are encouraging people of all ages and fitness abilities from across the region to take part in this fun and friendly competition. Given the current situation it’s important to keep spirits high and stay active, we hope that by providing a goal this Ramadan it will motivate the entire community to join in,” said Steven Matthijs of Promoseven Sports Marketing.

For only Dhs 25, runners can compete with their friends, family and other participants online creating some friendly rivalry. Organisers are offering free access for kids under-12 with every registration.