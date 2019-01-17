“At the end of this match I can be proud of the fact that I have 23 players who can all play for Iran. It is my duty to put the best playing eleven on the pitch. We made five changes and these substitutes too came up with the perfect response while expressing themselves through some beautiful football. Even though the match turned emotional at one stage, my players came out with great character. If my team has to sing and dance to express themselves on the pitch, then they will do that as well. This is quite a headache to have now as I will have to choose the best eleven for the next match.”