Ras Al Khaimah: Preparations are in full swing in the UAE’s northern emirate as they prepare to host the 13th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon at Al Marjan Island on February 8 (Friday).
Professional athletes, running enthusiast and armatures will be gathering in Ras Al Khaimah to take part in the world’s fastest half-marathon and experience the new running route surrounded by scenic views.
In addition to the usual individual categories and relay team challenges (teams of four), the 2019 edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will introduce a new category, the Mini marathon, aimed at families and younger runners, will feature a 2.3km run for 7-12-year-old participants, and a 5K “Teens Dash” for 11-17-year olds.
Furthermore, there will be a fun race created to engage the whole family, where ‘dads & daughters’ and ‘moms & sons’ can form teams of two to run the 2.3km distance together. (Staff Report)