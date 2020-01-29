Dubai: Pakistan players dominated at the annual Hasan Baddar UAE Squash Series that concluded at the Al Nasr Leisureland (ANL) indoor courts earlier this week.

Jahangir Khan and Naeem Khan were unstoppable as they secured identical 3-1 wins against Rizwan Khan and Robert Titot from Mauritius in the Open Super and Super Divisions, respectively.

Titot had earlier won the Senior Division Two with a 3-1 win over India’s Gaurav Samtani, while junior Sampurna Banerjee also impressed picking up the boy’s under-19 title and a runner-up spot in the Seniors Division One.

Organised by ANL professional Faheem Khan, nearly 70 players from across the UAE participated in the competition sponsored by Dream Uniform and Head under the patronage of the family of the late Badar Khan, the UAE Squash and Racquets Association and ANL.