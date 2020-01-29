Dubai: Pakistan players dominated at the annual Hasan Baddar UAE Squash Series that concluded at the Al Nasr Leisureland (ANL) indoor courts earlier this week.
Jahangir Khan and Naeem Khan were unstoppable as they secured identical 3-1 wins against Rizwan Khan and Robert Titot from Mauritius in the Open Super and Super Divisions, respectively.
Titot had earlier won the Senior Division Two with a 3-1 win over India’s Gaurav Samtani, while junior Sampurna Banerjee also impressed picking up the boy’s under-19 title and a runner-up spot in the Seniors Division One.
Organised by ANL professional Faheem Khan, nearly 70 players from across the UAE participated in the competition sponsored by Dream Uniform and Head under the patronage of the family of the late Badar Khan, the UAE Squash and Racquets Association and ANL.
Results: (Boys U9) Muhammad Yousuf Khan bt Rishi Banerjee 3-0; (Girls U11) Fiza Khan bt Farida Khalid 3-0; (Boys U11) Miraan Rai bt Khalid Moustafa 3-1; (Boys U13) Ansh Oberoi bt Kairav Banerjee 3-1; (Boys U15) Narumi Kano bt Ansh Oberoi 3-1; (Boys U19) Sampuran Banerjee bt Vishal Venkat 3-1; (Seniors Division Three) Andre Saloni (Switzerland) bt Gourav Samtani (India) 3-2; (Seniors Division Two) Robert Titot (Mauritius) bt Gourav Samtani (India) 3-1; (Seniors Division One) Rahul Mohnani (India) bt Sampuran Banerjee (India) 3-0; (Super Division) Naeem Khan (Pakistan) bt Robert Titot (Mauritius) 3-1; (Open Super Division) Jahangir Khan (Pakistan) bt Rizwan Khan (Pakistan) 3-1.