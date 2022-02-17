Located at One Central — DWTC’s 1.7 million square feet commercial district — Padel Pro is set to launch on February 22, and will consist of five padel tennis courts and an urban retail experience, offering state-of-the-art facilities, bringing together a growing community of padel lovers.

The world’s fastest-growing sport, with 8 million players across 57 countries, padel has grown in popularity due to its high intensity, inclusivity, and simplified gameplay, with enclosed courts roughly 25 per cent of a tennis court and games usually played in doubles.

Padel Pro’s outdoor floodlit facility at One Central will provide a new dimension to its already thriving business community within the wider DWTC campus and its surrounding areas, boasting magnificent views of the Museum of the Future in Dubai’s central business district.

Padel Pro will give members of the One Central ecosystem and the public in general, a facility that allows them to exercise and socialise at their leisure, ideally located a short walk from its office buildings.

Unique experience

Khaled Al Fahim, Vice-President, Asset & Investment Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Padel Pro to deliver a unique experience that provides an opportunity for the One Central community and padel enthusiasts to compete in a modern, urban setting. Padel Pro is an established sporting facility in Dubai that will enhance One Central’s community offering, and our partnership represents our commitment to enhancing lifestyle experiences for our One Central tenants and in building a vibrant business ecosystem that values health and wellbeing.”