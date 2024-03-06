The obstacle challenge competition, which will take place within the 400-metre grass area at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, will see the contestants compete in two categories, men and women, surpassing all obstacles as fast as they can. Timing will be counted as of the starting point and up to the finishing line through electronic chips, to be fixed to the participants’ shoes.

The Organising Committee has announced that men and women of all nationalities whose ages are 16 years old and above are eligible to participate in the competition. Each participant is allowed to attempt only one time in the race, and once he has overstepped any of the obstacles, he will be excluded. Each participant will also be responsible of his timing’s chip, as no result will be counted in case the chip loss.

The Obstacle Challenge has 11 obstacles, which the participants have to clear in four minutes. Image Credit: Supplied

Second chance

The competition contains 11 obstacles distributed within an area of 400 metres. The race comprises two tracks, as each two contestants compete against each other up to the finishing line. They need to run, creep, slide, climb and jump over, under of through the surface within a maximum period of four minutes. Athlete who fails at any obstacle may try for the second time, and if he fails again in the second time, he will be disqualified from the competition but may continue in the event and receive the final medal.