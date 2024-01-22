Dubai: The 24th edition of the Dubai Marathon will be held on January 12, 2025, the organisers confirmed on Monday.

Staged under the auspices of Dubai Sports Council, the oldest and fastest marathon in the Middle East, will again feature three races — 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km.

The 2025 date announcement comes just days after Ethiopian debutants Addisu Gobena and Tigist Ketema stormed to victory in 2:05:01 and 2:16:07 respectively.

Memorable win

For 19-year-old Gobena it was a memorable win in his first marathon, while Ketema stunned the running world with a debut that saw her set the fastest women’s debut marathon time ever, while also becoming the eighth fastest woman in history.

“The results last weekend are just what we have come to expect from the Dubai Marathon,” said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

“Young runners looking to make their name in the sport always want to run in Dubai thanks to the hospitality of the event as well as the modern fast and flat roads that are conducive to fast times.

“We look forward to planning the next edition of the Dubai Marathon and hope to see even more elite runners coming together on the start line as well as the many international visitors who fly in to take part from around the world.”

Elite field

Race Director Peter Connerton will set his sights on putting together another elite field, while at the same time providing an exciting platform for the thousands of everyday runners who take part across all three races. “We are pleased to be able to announce the 2025 date so early in the year and thank the Dubai Sports Council for its unwavering support of the Dubai Marathon,” he said. “With Dubai now firmly established as a world-class venue for marathon running, more people than ever before watched the race from around the world on television and online.